City of Waterloo releases holiday garbage make-up days

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Waterloo will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, so there will be no curbside garbage collection on those days.

TRASH DATES

If your trash day is on Thursday, December 24, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday, December 23.

If your trash day is on Friday, December 25, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday, December 28.

If your trash day is on Friday, January 1, your trash will be picked up on Monday, January 4.

RECYCLING DATES

If your recycling day is on Friday, December 25, your recycling will be serviced on Saturday, December 26.

If your recycling day is on Friday, January 1, your recycling will be serviced on Saturday, January 2.

If you have any questions, you can call the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.