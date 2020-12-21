CHRISTMAS SURPRISE: Cedar Rapids Salvation Army gets pure gold coin

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army is sitting at 83% of their $711,000 goal as they enter the final week of Red Kettles.

On Saturday, an anonymous donor helped them inch closer to their target by dropping a one-ounce Canadian pure gold coin in a kettle. It's worth about $1,600.

The Salvation Army said it was an unexpected blessing.

“This is truly a wonderful gift in a time of unbelievable need," said Captain Shawn DeBaar, Salvation Army Corps Officer. “Our community has dealt with so much this year and The Salvation Army has served a record number of our neighbors due to that need. This gold coin is an affirmation of that work and the knowledge that the need will remain into the new year."

The Salvation Army's bell-ringers and Red Kettles will become silent for the season at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

You can still sign up to be a bell-ringer at registertoring.com.

For more information on how The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids serves the community, you can call Shalla Ashworth at (319) 364-9131 or visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/cedarrapids/.