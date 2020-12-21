Chicago man charged with derecho benefits fraud, claimed to be from Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 23-year-old Chicago man is being held without bond after being charged with one count of derecho benefits fraud, allegedly claiming to be from Cedar Rapids.

A complaint was opened on Monday in a Cedar Rapids court that claimed Tavonte Stewart allegedly applied on Sept. 15 for FEMA disaster benefits following the destructive August derecho storm.

In his application for the benefits, Stewart allegedly claimed his primary residence was in Cedar Rapids when he was actually living in the Chicago area on federal supervised release for a felony counterfeiting conviction.

FEMA investigated the Cedar Rapids address that was given, and a property management firm said no one was living in the property at the time of the storm and it only sustained minor roof damage.

­Stewart faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 30 years if convicted. He also faces a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

Stewart appeared in court in Chicago on Monday and has a detention hearing set for Wednesday.