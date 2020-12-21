Cedar Falls City Council discusses making mayor position part-time

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The city is considereing changing the mayor from full-time to part-time. Part of the change includes reducing the mayor's salary, giving more duties to the city administrator.

A 53-page memo was sent from City Attorney Kevin Rogers to Mayor Rob Green and city council. The memo discussed changes to city code and how the city would operate with a part-time mayor.

The changes would give more authority to the city administrator. If considered and passed, the administrator would be given more authority, including the hiring and firing of department directors. The duties specifically assigned by state law to Iowa mayors would still reside with the mayor position.

Mayor Rob Green during the work session used examples of how the transition of duties would help out his workload as mayor. For example, if someone desires a cemetery plot, it needs to be approved by the Cedar Falls Mayor.

"It's just not something I need on my plate from day-to-day, and these administrative tasks aren't just the best use of a City CEO's time," Mayor Green said.

At-Large Councilman Dave Sires is against the changing of powers and role of the mayor.

"I think the mayor should retain all his powers, I think we should have a full-time mayor, and I think we should go back to the full-time powers before there was city administration," Councilman Sires said.

At-Large Councilman Mark Miller replied to Councilman Sires saying this would not be a power grab.

"I don't think this is a power grab I think it's a clarifying what's going on the books every day," Councilman Miller said.

However, there was multiple council members saying the public should deserve a chance to comment on the possible changes.

"I feel like it's something we shouldn't rush, and I want to hear the citizens' comments to me on what's proposed," At-Large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn said.

Council and city staff plan to gather input from the public and continue the consideration of the changes into 2021.

POSSIBLE CHANGES: