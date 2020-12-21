Skip to Content

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

2:43 pm CoronavirusNewsPoliticalTop Stories
Biden vaccine

NEWARK, Del. (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine on Monday at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states.

It joins Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

Biden to receive COVID vaccine

WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.Biden urged Americans to take the vaccine as it becomes available to them: https://kwwl.com/2020/12/21/biden-gets-covid-19-vaccine-says-nothing-to-worry-about/

Posted by KWWL on Monday, December 21, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content