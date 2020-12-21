Asian shares mixed after US sets economic stimulus deal

Shares are mixed in Asia as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadow news that U.S. lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American families and businesses. Benchmarks fell Monday in Japan and Hong Kong but rose in South Korea and Shanghai. The British pound slipped against the dollar. Passage by the Congress of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package was expected later Monday. On Wall Street the S&P 500 shed 0.4% on Friday, a day after it and other major indexes logged fresh record highs. A resurgence of virus outbreaks around the globe has dented optimism that vaccines can bring a swift end to the pandemic.