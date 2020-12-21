Allen Foundation receives $1.4 million gift

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Allen Foundation has announced a $1.4 million gift that will go toward enhancing local health care services in the Cedar Valley.

The funds were donated by the estate of Keith and Dorothea Baskins, who were both long-time supporters of the Allen Foundation and the Allen School of Nursing. The couple eventually opened an endowed scholarship fund in 1994 dedicated to aspiring nurses.

The gift was delivered this week by the couple's great niece, Heather Wyckoff, on behalf of the estate a little more than one year after Keith's passing.

"It was an honor to represent my family and see how big of an impact their donation will make," Wyckoff said. "I know my great aunt and uncle would be proud to know it will be put to such good use and that their donation will be doing such good for the community for years to come."

The gift totals $1,413,232.99 and will be used for equipment upgrades at the Allen Hospital Heart & Vascular Center as well as provide additional support to the Keith M. and Dorothea W. Baskins Scholarship fund. The remaining funds will be used for the new Allen Legacy Program, a tuition reimbursement program for nurses who agree to stay in Waterloo to pursue a career and work in an area of need at Allen Hospital.

"We continue to be grateful for all of Keith and Dorothea’s generosity and contributions to promote high-quality health care in our community," Mike Lind, executive director of the Allen Foundation said. "It is clear they have a deep appreciation for health care workers, and their support will help countless people."