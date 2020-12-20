Winter Solstice Festivities

Here in the United States, people don't usually celebrate the start of winter, unless you're a snow lover of course. However, ancient cultures and other countries around the world hold celebrations in honor of the winter solstice. Let's explore!

The live streaming of the Winter Solstice at Newgrange is only days away. To view this spectacular phenomenon direct from within the Chamber, click on the following link:https://t.co/Zm6Zr3n1LM



Here's hoping for a spectacular Sunrise. #Newgrange pic.twitter.com/DhLRNPzvPA — OPW - Office of Public Works #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@opwireland) December 16, 2020

Alban Arthan is a Druidic tradition that celebrates the death of the Old Sun (sunset on December 21st) and the birth of the New Year Sun (sunrise on December 22nd). Its name means "light of winter". This festival is all about leaving the past year in the rearview and feeling refreshed for the upcoming new year. Newgrange, which was built in Ireland in 3200 B.C., is associated with this celebration. On the Winter Solstice, sunlight will flood its chambers. This monument is similar to Stonehenge, which highlights the summer solstice.

The Feast of the Juul (Yule) is a Scandinavian festival signifying the vitalizing components of the sun. People burned the Yule log in honor of Thor, to thank him for returning the sun. Scandinavians wouldn't burn the entire log though, and would keep its remnants for good luck. Other European counties would burn the log altogether and spread the ashes as fertilizer, wear the ashes around their neck, or keep them under their beds.

Today is Winter Solstice Festival in China, also known as Dongzhi Festival (冬至). People in Northern China eat dumplings whereas people in southern China eat tangyuan to celebrate the occasion. #ChineseCulture #ChineseFestival pic.twitter.com/FI69fGelQm — AsianLanguageSchool (@AlsSydney) December 22, 2017

The Dongzhi Winter Solstice festival can be found in some Asian countries. Its name means the "arrival of winter". During this time, families would spend time together honoring their deceased loved ones and the good things that occurred in the last year. They would start the day cleaning and maintaining their ancestors' tombs. When finished, they would have a hearty meal together, such as dumplings, to help stave off illness and to keep warm for the upcoming winter season.

Celebrated in Ancient Rome, Saturnalia began December 17th and lasted for seven days. This festival honored the Roman god of harvest, Saturnus, and featured carnival games for participants to enjoy. During these times, rules were lax and wars were put on hold. These celebrations continued through the 4th century.