Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony turns to virtual concerts during pandemic

To say it's been an unusual year for the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony https://www.wcfsymphony.org/ would certainly be a huge understatement.

Due to the pandemic circumstances far beyond their control, the highly respected WCF Symphony has been forced to go virtual for this season's concerts.

Under the leadership of Executive Director, Rich Frevert, and Artisitic Director/Conductor, Jason Weinberger, Symphony have been performed, as usual, in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls https://www.gbpac.com/

But, the concerts are being performed without an audience.

With no 'Live' audience allowed inside the Great Hall, the WCF Symphony has been recording the concerts on video and then posting the concerts pm their Facebook page and You Tube.

Rich Frevert and Jason Weinberger talk about the changes for this week's edition of The Steele Report.