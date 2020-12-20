TRACKING: Sun & clouds, with light snow overnight

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the day. The cloud cover will move back in later on this evening, ahead of the next system. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be slightly warmer and in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight, with a chance of light snow for the far northern and eastern counties. Most locations should only see about a tenth of an inch of snow, but a few towns may see up to an inch. This snow chance will end after 6 AM, so this should not affect most commuters. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Snow ends early Monday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a bulk of the cloud cover remaining in our northern and eastern counties. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. It’ll be a windy day, with northwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies for Monday night, with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday. SE winds will be at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

It’s looking like rain Wednesday morning, will transition to snow in the afternoon and evening. Once we make that transition, temperatures will fall. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday will be in the single digits. Christmas Eve looks partly cloudy, cold, and breezy. We may get to see a bit of sunshine on Christmas, but temperatures will only be in the 20s.