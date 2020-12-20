TRACKING: Clipper to bring snow tonight, mild Monday/Tuesday

This Evening: It has been a very nice day with plenty of sunshine helping to bring temperatures to the low and mid 30s. The snowpack is still trying to keep temperatures cool but we have started to see some melting today. This evening should be pleasant as clouds roll in from the west. Temperatures will be in the 30s down into the 20s after sunset.

Tonight: A clipper system will approach to give us a quick chance of snow and a wintry mix through tonight. While major impacts aren't anticipated, we may see some light accumulations of less than an inch, especially in the northwest. Timing on this looks to be from 10 Pm through about 3 AM. Once the snow moves out, skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s this evening before temperatures actually increase late.

Monday: Winds will get strong behind this little clipper and will blow in from the west northwest at 15 to 25 mph. With partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s (mid 30s in Dubuque), but the wind will make it feel colder.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies continue, as do the strong winds, but this time from the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusts higher. Highs should still be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with the wind making it feel colder.

Wednesday: Wednesday will be a turning point in our forecast. A strong system will move from west to east across Minnesota, sucking in some warmer temperatures for Tuesday night. Temperatures rise from the low to mid 30s all the way to the low and mid 40s early Wednesday morning before a strong northwest wind develops behind the cold front and drops temperatures through the afternoon. This system will bring a chance for some rain and snow across the area but confidence is still low in the details. Travel may be impacted.

Christmas Eve/Christmas: The front will usher in a true shot of cold, arctic air as lows dip to the single digits Christmas Eve and Christmas morning with highs in the mid teens Christmas Eve and 20s Christmas. Wind chills will be well below zero at times as strong winds continue from the northwest, shifting by Christmas. We should see some cold sunshine for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Christmas Weekend: Temperatures rebound to the 30s with teens for lows. We will have some sun for Saturday before clouds on Sunday with a chance for late snow.

Next Week: We look to hold steady in the upper 30s/low 30s next week with cloud cover and snow chances.