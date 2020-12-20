The Great Conjunction

You may have heard of a spectacular event that has been happening in the sky over the past few weeks that will come to a head tomorrow night on December 21. It has been dubbed "the Christmas Star" as Saturn and Jupiter have been slowly merging in the sky and will come to a spectacular planetary conjunction.

Since the planets in our solar system all revolve around the sun in different tracks and at different speeds, occasionally from the vantage point of earth, these planets seem to line up with each other. In fact, the Saturn and Jupiter conjunction happens once every about 20 years, the last time it happened was 2000 and the next time is 2040.

Why is this one so special? This conjunction will be the closest they have been since nearly 400 years ago and the first time since 800 years ago that it will occur at night, giving most people on earth the opportunity to see it.

The spectacle will peak the night of December 21st when they will be one tenth of a degree apart. The fact that they are occurring on the first night of the winter solstice is just a coincidence.

For best viewing, get away from city lights and light pollution and let your eyes adjust to the dark. An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. They can be seen with the naked eye but if you have a telescope or binoculars, you may be able to see Jupiter's four moons. The planets will appear about 10° above the horizon once it gets dark. Stay warm while you wait. For more info, click here.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear for this event the night of December 21st with increasing cloud cover to the northeast.