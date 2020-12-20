Salvation Army of Dubuque finds gold coin in red kettle

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Salvation Army in Dubuque says someone donated an antique gold coin to its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday. This is the second year in a row an anonymous donor has donated a gold coin in Dubuque.

The group found a $5 gold piece from 1916 in the kettle at the Hy-Vee on Locust Street. The coin has an estimated value of $200.

Someone donated an antique coin worth $1,450 at the same Hy-Vee a year ago this week.

The coin will help The Salvation Army do great work for the community but their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign is significantly behind last year's total. Captain Matt Phelps said this weekend that they're $15,000 behind where they were at this time last year.

“The Dubuque community has a long tradition of coming through for us when we need it most, especially in a year such as this, and we’re hoping residents help us with whatever they can," Phelps said in a press release Saturday.

Besides donations, the campaign also needs volunteer bell ringers for the final four days. People interested can sign up at Registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army directly at 563-556-1573.

Watch KWWL's special report The Salvation Army: Rescue Christmas here.