New study says pandemic could cost Iowa Hospitals $433 million in losses

WATERLOO, Iowa- A new report from the Iowa Hospital Association puts the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Iowa hospitals' bottom line at $433 million.

The report, released Wednesday by IHA, found nearly half of the state's hospitals were operating at a financial loss at the end of October.

According to the report, Iowa hospitals have spent $1.25 billion on dealing with pandemic since March. IHA said much of the losses were offset by federal government stimulus programs.

The study was conducted by consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen and is an updated version of a similar report by IHA in May. The information comes from IHA's most recent hospital survey and analysis of the pandemic’s costs to the state’s hospitals from March through October.

The report did not consider funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, FEMA, or the state. In November, Governor Reynolds allocated $28 million of Federal CARES act funding to Iowa hospitals.

"The report underscores the immense financial strain Iowa hospitals and health systems are facing because of COVID-19,” Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Kirk Norris said in a statement. "We also must remember that many Iowa hospitals were experiencing severe financial issues before COVID-19. A new rural emergency hospital model is needed for hospitals to survive beyond the pandemic."

The report laid out several trends hospitals have seen since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March through October.

11% decline in outpatient visits.

8.3% increase in the length of stay for acute care patients who are admitted.

17% decline in inpatient discharges.

22% decline in ambulatory surgeries.

24% decline in inpatient surgeries.

26% increase in expenses per discharge.

29% decline in operating margin, though the operating margin for Iowa hospitals is 2% with federal support.

"A roller coaster ride of a variety of of impacts"

Part of the reason for the lost revenue for hospitals is the postponement of some elective surgeries to ensure they have adequate beds and resources for COVID-19 patients.

Buchanan County Health Center CEO Steve Slessor said his hospital canceled all elective procedures across the board for a month in the spring. They resumed doing the procedures but stopped again once cases began surging in November.

"We just didn't have the beds available for those elective procedures that required the overnight stay," he said. "We continue to at least hold limits on the number of those that we do. But in general, we've been able to do most all of the elective procedures from that initial shutdown of them in the spring."

For small hospitals like Buchanan Health Center, the past nine months have been challenging. At times, resources and staff have been stretched thin.

"Hospitals deal with a wide variety of items. Those items haven't necessarily gone away," he said. "We've just had to add on top of that COVID and our ability to meet the community's need through this pandemic."

Slessor described it as a roller coaster ride, hitting its lowest point since March three or four weeks ago.

"When the major surge went across Iowa, we experienced significant impacts in terms of our ability to transfer patients and an increase in the number of COVID patients we saw in all of our areas," he said. "Thankfully, a lot of those items have gotten better here over the last couple of weeks."

Slessor said hospitalizations from the virus have since gone down, and the hospital is in a much better position.

Before the pandemic showed up in March, he said the hospital was on pace for a record financial year. The hospital runs a July through June fiscal year. Revenue in the last three months of the fiscal year was significantly down.

"Our net income was cut from what we ultimately expected," Slessor said. "We are on a very good pace so we ended up doing just fine in our last fiscal year."

Slessor said he expects it will be a similar story in 2021 as well.

"We are certainly under budget this year, and a lot of that is due to COVID. But we are still in the black," he said. "COVID has had a negative impact on our financials but fortunately, we're in a pretty good state going into this."

Norris warned the dire financial picture from 2020 could be a sign of things to come in 2021. He said there is currently a lot of uncertainty around the amount of provider relief funds that may need to be returned to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"As challenging as this year has been, 2021 may prove to be devastating for many Iowa hospitals if a significant amount of relief funding must be repaid,” Norris said. “Action by Congress and Iowa’s State Legislature is needed urgently to support the immediate and long-term viability of Iowa’s hospitals and health systems."