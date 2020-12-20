Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has begun its coronavirus inoculation drive. It is aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population. The country will begin Sunday by immunizing health workers, followed by the elderly, high-risk Israelis and those over 60. Israel says it has secured sufficient doses for the country’s 9 million people from both Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccine U.S. authorities approved this week for emergency use. The vaccination drive comes as Israel is again seeing an increase in daily infection numbers and considering tightening restrictions.