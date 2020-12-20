Skip to Content

Iowa State selected to Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

AMES (KWWL) – Iowa State will play in a New Year's Six bowl for the first time in school history. The Cyclones were selected to the Fiesta Bowl during Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show.

Iowa State wrapped up a season on Saturday that saw them finish 8-1 in Big 12 Conference play, finishing with the top spot in the standings which secured a bid in their first ever conference championship game. The sixth ranked Cyclones fell to no. 10 Oklahoma 27-21 in Saturday's final.

Iowa State (8-3) will face Pac-12 champion Oregon (4-2). The Ducks, who replaced north division champ Washington in the conference championship game, defeated 13th ranked Oregon on Friday night.

