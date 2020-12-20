Iowa selected to play in the Music City Bowl vs. Missouri

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Iowa is headed to Nashville. The Hawkeyes have been selected to play in the Music City Bowl for the first time and will match up with Missouri (5-5). The game is a re-match of the 2010 Insight Bowl that saw the Hawkeyes top the Tigers 27-24.

The selection comes after a season that started slowly with a pair of losses to Purdue and Northwestern, but saw Iowa (6-2) finish with six consecutive wins. Their final game versus Michigan on Saturday was canceled due to COVID issues within the Wolverines' program.

Iowa comes in to the match-up on a 3-game bowl winning streak.

The Music City Bowl kicks off at 3 pm on December 30.