Fiji cyclone death toll rises to 4 with 1 missing

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — The death toll from a powerful cyclone that battered the Pacific island nation of Fiji last week has risen to four with one missing. While Cyclone Yasa on Thursday spared the capital city, Suva, and the major tourist hub of Nadi on Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu, the full extend of damage is still being assessed. Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office director told reporters that 7,731 people are still in 183 evacuation centers. An Australian military C-17 transport is expected to arrive later Sunday with shelter kits. Before the cyclone hit with gusts of up to 214 miles per hour, authorities had imposed an overnight curfew and declared a state of natural disaster. Fiji has a population of about 930,000.