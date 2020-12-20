Dec. 20: 138 more deaths after two days of no recorded deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,158 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 267,144.

The state's website says that of the 267,144 people who have tested positive, 213,643 have recovered. This is 1,259 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state's death toll is 3,589, which is 138 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (213,643) and the number of deaths (3,589) from the total number of cases (267,144) shows there are currently 49,912 active positive cases in the state.

There were 93 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 639, which is down from 679. Of those hospitalizations, 149 are in the ICU (up from 140), and 79 are on ventilators (up from 77 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 4,188 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,315,996 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,158 positive tests divided by 4,188 tests given) is 27.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 79 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 12,961 cases in the county (12,176 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 785 Serology positive cases). There are 132 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,331. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 200 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 61 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 15,979 cases. There have been 167 more recoveries, leaving a total of 12,795 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 240 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 75 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,604 reported cases. There have been 158 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,982 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 45 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 41 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,234 reported cases. There has been 151 additional recovery reported, leaving a total of 8,743. There were four additional death recorded, leaving a total of 133 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.4 percent.

