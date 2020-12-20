Asian shares skid despite US economic stimulus deal

Shares have started the week out on a sour note in Asia as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadow news that U.S. lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American families and businesses. Markets fell in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea but rose in Shanghai. The British pound fell against the dollar. Passage of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package was expected later Monday. On Wall Street the S&P 500 shed 0.4% on Friday, a day after it and other major indexes logged fresh record highs. A resurgence of virus outbreaks around the globe has dented optimism that vaccines can bring a swift end to the pandemic.