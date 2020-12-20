Apple closes all of its stores in California as COVID-19 cases surge

(CNN) — Apple has closed all 53 of its California stores as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the Golden State.

The tech titan announced only limited services would be available for customers who'd already made appointments with a store's tech support team, as well pick-up options for some online orders.

It's unclear how long the stores will remain closed.

As of Sunday morning, California had more than 1.8 million cases and more than 22,000 deaths.