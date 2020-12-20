Skip to Content

Apple closes all of its stores in California as COVID-19 cases surge

7:19 am

(CNN) — Apple has closed all 53 of its California stores as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the Golden State. 

The tech titan announced only limited services would be available for customers who'd already made appointments with a store's tech support team, as well pick-up options for some online orders. 

It's unclear how long the stores will remain closed. 

As of Sunday morning, California had more than 1.8 million cases and more than 22,000 deaths. 

CNN

