Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Lawmakers are nearing agreement on a COVID-19 relief package costing nearly $1 trillion. The Senate's top Democrat says only a handful of issues remained.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says that "barring a major mishap, the Senate and House will be able to vote on final legislation as early as tonight."

A roadblock was removed after a late Saturday compromise on emergency powers for the Federal Reserve. The legislation will combine COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and other proposals on taxes, health, infrastructure and education.

It would be the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act passed virtually unanimously in March.