Why the coldest day of the year occurs after the solstice

The winter solstice is coming up on December 21. Joie wrote a blog post explaining how the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year. From there, our days will start to get longer and longer. Longer days and more sunshine theoretically should mean warmer temperatures right?

The primary heater of the earth is the sun. As the earth absorbs the sun's energy it heats up. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and when the sun is the lowest in the sky. Therefore, we get the lowest amount of energy, or insolation, from the sun on the solstice.

As of December 21, our normal high is 29 while our normal low is 12 (using Waterloo's data. Our normals continue to slide all the way into January where they bottom out at 27 for a high (January 1 to January 22) and 9 for a low (January 9 - January 25), making January the coldest month of the year. We will get a new set of climate normals once the year ends, but let's use the current normals of 1981-2010 for the purpose of this article.

Why the lag? It mostly has to do with the fact that the northern hemisphere is covered by 60% water and 40% land. Water has a higher heat capacity than land which means that it takes more energy to heat water than land.

This means that the water takes longer to respond to the increase in the sun's energy after the solstice. Therefore, the hemisphere's energy budget is still in the negative, losing more heat than it gains, until the water can start to respond to the increase in the sun's energy and warm.

As viewer Max Zimmer puts it: "Similar to starting a fire in a fireplace, it takes time to heat the whole room. Opposite effect with cooling."