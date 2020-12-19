U.S Secretary of State Pompeo believes that Russia was behind a recent government hack

(NBC) -- The U.S Secretary of State is blaming Russia for a hack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies.

The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the effort was "pretty clearly" tied to Russia. A comment from a Friday night interview on the “Mark Levin Show.”

U.S cybersecurity company "Fireeye" revealed the hack earlier this month. The company's CEO said the hackers zeroed in on the company's government clients.

The hackers appeared to gain computer system access by first breaking into “Solarwinds.” An Austin-based technology company that works with clients around the world.

From there, the hackers were able to send poisoned software updates to SolarWinds customers who used versions of its Orion platform.

The cyberattack is believed to have started earlier this spring.