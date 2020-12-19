TRACKING: Mild temps Sunday-Tuesday, arctic cold for the holidays

This Evening: We have been stuck under cloudy skies today with temperatures in the 30s/20s. I don't expect much of a change this evening until late as the edge of the cloud deck moves slowly across central Iowa.

Tonight: Clouds will decrease tonight leading to lows in the mid and upper teens along with a light southwest wind.

Sunday: Skies look partly cloudy for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures as a result. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s with a west southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

A few clouds will roll in for Sunday night off of a little clipper that may bring some isolated light snow and minor accumulations of a half inch or less to the northeast. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s as winds become breezy from the south to west at 5 to 20 mph.

Monday: Winds will get strong behind this little clipper and will blow in from the west northwest at 15 to 25 mph. With partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies continue, as do the strong winds, but this time from the south at 20 to 30 mph, gusts higher. Highs should still be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with the wind making it feel colder.

Wednesday: Wednesday will be a turning point in our forecast. A system will move from west to east across Minnesota, sucking in some warmer temperatures for Tuesday night before a potent cold front moves through during the day on Wednesday. Some minor now chances will be possible as skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will stay very strong from the northwest, dropping temperatures throughout the afternoon.

Christmas Eve/Christmas: The front will usher in a true shot of cold, arctic air as lows dip to the single digits Christmas Eve and Christmas morning with highs in the mid teens Christmas Eve and low 20s Christmas. Wind chills will be well below zero at times as strong winds continue from the northwest, shifting by Christmas. Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday before we see some clearing on Friday.

Christmas Weekend: Temperatures rebound to the 30s with teens for lows. We will have some sun for Saturday before clouds on Sunday with a chance for late snow.