TRACKING: Decreasing clouds

Today: This morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease from west to east throughout the day. Some of our western counties may actually get to enjoy some sunshine today! Northwest winds will be at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Winds will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies to start our Sunday. Cloud cover will start to increase through the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be a tad warmer in the mid 30s to low 40s. Southwest winds will be at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, there’s a chance for a light rain/snow mix. As of right now, accumulations aren’t expected. The greatest chance to see this mix will be in our northern and eastern counties. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: We start the work week and the first day of winter with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

There looks to be a system that’ll track through midweek, with the potential of a rain/snow mix. We’re still ironing out the details at this time, so be sure to check in with the Storm Track 7 team this week for updates on this system. Once that system passes, cold temperatures move back in.