Winter begins December 21 and and it all starts with the solstice!

For us in Eastern Iowa, the winter solstice will occur at 4:02 AM. This will be the shortest day of the year, with only a little over nine hours of daylight.

This moment marks the start of the winter season for the Northern Hemisphere. It's also the point at which the Earth's North Pole is tilted the farthest away from the sun. On December 21st, the sun will be at its lowest position in the sky and close to the horizon. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, it is their summer solstice and longest day of the year.

In Eastern Iowa, we're located near the Tropic of Cancer. During the winter solstice, we'll have close to 13.5 hours of darkness. Those near the Tropic of Capricorn (simultaneously celebrating the summer solstice), will have less darkness. The Arctic Circle will be in complete darkness, while the Antarctic Circle will experience plenty of sun.

Here's a look at how our sunrise and sunsets are affected after the winter solstice in Eastern Iowa. Today is December 19th and when this segment aired for reference. After the solstice, we will gain 21 minutes of sunlight. In a month, almost two hours! We will continue to gain two minutes of daylight, until we reach the summer solstice.