Suárez nets 2, Atlético keeps Liga lead with win over Elche

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suárez has scored two goals to help Atlético Madrid beat Elche 3-1 and ensure it stays at the top of the Spanish league. Suárez netted twice before Lucas Boyé pulled one back for Elche. Diego Costa sealed the victory in his return from injury after missing seven games for Atlético. The league leaders moved three points clear of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Sociedad visits Levante later on Saturday, when fifth-place Barcelona hosts Valencia seeking a win to stay close with the front-runners. Madrid visits Eibar on Sunday.