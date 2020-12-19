One dead in overnight fire in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Fairfax.

Police and fire crews responded around 10 p.m. Friday night to 331 Vanderbilt Street in Fairfax. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building which houses 6 apartments.

The Linn County Sheriff's office says one man was found in an upstairs apartment and pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victim's name is not being released until family can be notified.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with those displaced by the fire.