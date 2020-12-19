Skip to Content

Louisiana’s newest congressman hospitalized with COVID-19

New
2:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest congressman has been admitted to a hospital a day after announcing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Andrew Bautsch tells The News-Star that Republican Luke Letlow was admitted Saturday as a precaution and is being monitored. Bautsch also said he has COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Letlow was elected earlier this month to the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. He is scheduled to be sworn in next month. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content