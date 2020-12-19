In San Francisco, a mandatory quarantine will be in effect for the holiday travel

(NBC) -- Holiday travelers may be surprised to find some areas are ordering mandatory quarantines. In San Francisco, a mandatory 10-day quarantine is in effect for people returning or coming into the city.

The order went into effect on Friday as people were traveling for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

At the San Francisco airport, all travelers are being reminded about the city's quarantine order. Some passengers say they plan to hunker down amid the new rule.

"I didn't realize you have a 10 day stay at home, but we're not planning to go anywhere, just plan to see grandma and mom." Said traveler Shana Colemen.

Another holiday traveler Philip Greenholz had this to say, "When I come back I'll quarantine, I work from home, so it's easy to play it safe."

Triple-A is predicting 85 million people will travel between December 23rd and January 3.