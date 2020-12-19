Dec. 19: Iowa reports 50,151 active cases, 1,871 new cases, no new deaths in the last 48 hours

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,871 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 265,986.

The state's website says that of the 265,986 people who have tested positive, 212,384 have recovered. This is 3,703 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state's death toll is 3,451, there have been no additional deaths since Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (212,384) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of cases (265,986) shows there are currently 50,151 active positive cases in the state.

There were 95 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 679, which is down from 701. Of those hospitalizations, 140are in the ICU (up from 136), and 77 are on ventilators (down from 80 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,858 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,311,808 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,871 positive tests divided by 5,488 tests given) is 34.0 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 102 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 12,882 cases in the county (12,098 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 784 Serology positive cases). There are 163 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,199. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 200 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 312 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 15,918 cases. There have been 221 more recoveries, leaving a total of 12,628 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 240 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 9 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,529 reported cases. There have been 3 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,824 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 45 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 7 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,193 reported cases. There has been 1 additional recovery reported, leaving a total of 8,592. There was no additional death recorded, leaving a total of 129 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.0 percent.

