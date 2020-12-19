CEC stands ready to help medical providers store COVID-19 vaccines
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) - Communications Engineering Company, technology solutions provider and systems integrator in the Midwest, is prepared to help hospitals, pharmacies and medical clinics to store COVID-19 vaccines.
CEC in Hiawatha has the technology available to maintain extremely cold temperatures to preserve the usefulness of COVID-19 vaccines.
CEC is partnered with Primex, a company focused on monitoring temperatures within institutions. CEC is one of the sole distributors of Primex temperature technology.
The technology distributed by CEC helps hospitals, pharmacies and clinics maintain needed vaccine temperatures. The product is designed to constantly monitor and log temperatures. The temperature being monitored frees up medical staff from having to check the status of vaccines.
“To support healthcare organizations as they protect individuals and communities, Primex’s temperature-monitoring technology ensures vaccine effectiveness and automates compliance reporting. CEC is ready to help healthcare organizations adopt OneVue Sense now so they’re ready when vaccines start to arrive.”Kim Lehrman, CEC chief executive officer.