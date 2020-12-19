Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Here are the nominees for President-elect Joe Biden's environmental.

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department if accepted by the Senate. An individual who has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations. Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is in line to be energy secretary.

North Carolina official Michael Regan was chosen for the Environmental Protection Agency. Since 2017, Regan has been influential in toxin cleanups, and helping low-income minority communities. Regan would be the first African American male for the position if chosen.

For the Council on Environmental Quality, Biden has chosen Brenda Mallory. If Mallory is confirmed, then she would be the first African American woman to hold the title.

Finally, Gina McCarthy has been nominated for the National Climate Adviser, and Ali Zaidi, to serve as her deputy.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden has rolled out an environmental team that he hopes will steer America toward greater action to curb climate change and protect the nation's air and water.

As he introduced his choices during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, he said, "We literally have no time to waste."

Biden compared the climate threat to the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic and he pledged to take action.

He said the country is "in a crisis" when it comes to climate change and it requires "a unified national response."

Donald Trump's presidency has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment.