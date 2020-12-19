AP sources: Trump floats Sidney Powell as special counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has floated naming a lawyer who was booted from his campaign’s legal team after pushing unfounded conspiracy theories as a special counsel investigating allegations of voter fraud. That’s according to two people familiar with the meeting, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. They say Trump in the Friday meeting went as far as to discuss getting attorney Sidney Powell security clearance. It is unclear whether Trump intends to move forward with the effort. Under federal law, the U.S. attorney general, not the president, is responsible for appointing special counsels.