Wrongfully accused South Korean man acquitted of murder

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man who spent 20 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has cleared his name in court after one of the country’s most notorious serial killers confessed to the 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. Yoon Seong-yeo had been sentenced to life in prison and was released on parole in 2009. He listened quietly as the judge apologized to him on behalf of the judiciary for causing him “immense physical and mental pain” because of the wrong verdict. Yoon’s acquittal prompted thunderous applause from his supporters in the gallery.