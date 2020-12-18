‘We’re just keeping them safe’ Visitation room allows loved ones to see each other safely

WEST UNION, Iowa (KWWL) - Stoney Brook Village Assisted Living is trying to keep the holiday season normal for it's residents.

For the most part, they've achieved that goal with the finishing of their visitation room.

The facility originally allowed visitation to its residents, but only through windows and using cell phones.

Co-Owner Kathryn Moser, knew with winter weather standing outside wasn't feasible.

Aimed at sparking the holiday spirit, Moser decided to create a safe visitation room in November.

"We decided to take this portable building and turn it into more or less a tiny house. We made it cozy and comfortable," Moser said.

Inside the visitation room. Down the middle is a sealed plexiglass barrier, family sits on the chair and the resident on the other side.

Family members and residents are able to talk through a call machine. Residents and family members are able to safely see each other without a mask.

"That was a key thing because our residents a lot of times has to read lips so with a mask on that's virtually impossible. So a good fit for everybody," Moser said.

When the visit is over facility staff sanitizes both rooms, and residents leave through a separate door.

"Then the visitors exit and we sanitize both sides," Moser said.

88-year-old Resident Marion Broghammer, is already getting to use the visitation room. Broghammer has a long line of family wanting to see her.

Marion is visiting with one of her six children, Joyce Friedrich.

One of Broghammer's daughters, Joyce Friedrich, says Marion hasn't seen her long line of grandkids since March.

"She'll be able to sit over there and see all the little great-grandkids running around, and it's been a long time since she's been able to experience that," Friederich said.