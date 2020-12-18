US Space Force members get a new name: ‘guardians’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is celebrating the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.” Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement during a celebratory event Friday tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year. Pence says the men and women of the Space Force “will be known as guardians.” He adds that “soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.” President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.