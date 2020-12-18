US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. is adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Today, FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the second vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. The emergency use authorization allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for use in individuals 18 years and older.

Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won't be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement on FDA emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine:

“Following FDA approval for the Moderna vaccine, the state of Iowa can vastly expand vaccinations for our hospital workers, long-term care residents, and move forward with additional priority groups and the general population. As with the Pfizer distribution, our state is ready to receive shipments and distribute them quickly. This represents another positive step forward but until the vaccine is widely available, we must continue to mitigate the virus by practicing public health measures so we can protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital resources, while keeping Iowans healthy, our economy open and our kids in school.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

