UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations

BERLIN (AP) — The secretary general of the United Nations says that as wealthy nations roll out the coronavirus vaccine for their citizens, the world also needs to ensure it is available for “everyone, everywhere.” In an address to Germany’s parliament Friday, Antonio Guterres praised the researchers from Germany’s BioNTech who teamed up with U.S. giant Pfizer and beat rivals in the race to put the first thoroughly vetted vaccine on the market. He says “our challenge now is to ensure that vaccines are treated as a public good — accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. A people’s vaccine.”