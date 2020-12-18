TRACKING: Warmer today, clouds through the weekend

Today: Cloud cover through the overnight hours has kept our temperatures mild as we sit in the mid to upper 20s. We will keep mostly cloudy skies around through the day but with a warm start and a breezy south southeasterly wind at 10 to 20 mph, temperatures should reach the mid and upper 30s. We should see a bit of widespread melting today.

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front will move through late and shift the winds from the south to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Some areas of fog will be possible. There will be a slight chance of a light wintry mix late tonight with accumulations not expected.

Weekend: The rain and snow chances will clear early in the morning on Saturday. Clouds may not exit quickly though as we will expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies become partly cloudy for Saturday night with lows in the teens. Sunday is also looking partly sunny as more clouds will move in. Temperatures warm to the mid 30s with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph. We may see a chance for light snow on Sunday night with accumulations not anticipated right now.

Next Week: The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the low to mid 40s with partly sunny skies and a breezy west wind. Even Tuesday stays mild with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies. A potent system will move by from west to east on Wednesday bringing a strong, blustery northwest wind and a chance for some light snow. Temperatures will drop like an anchor on Wednesday.

Once we get on the backside of the system, strong northwest winds continue from through Christmas Day, bringing a truly cold shot of arctic air, dropping temperatures. Highs should be around the upper teens for Christmas Eve and the low 20s Christmas Day with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will be very cold until the winds die down and shift by Friday night and Saturday.