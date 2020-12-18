TRACKING: A dry weekend

Tonight: A cold front swings through the state tonight with clouds and a small chance of a light wintry mix. It does not look to have any travel implications with any of the precipitation…if it falls. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s. The wind is light and will shift to the northwest after the front moves through.

Saturday: Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than Friday. Highs are in the low to mid 30s with a light northwest wind. The clouds are slow to clear from west to east. The western counties will see some afternoon sunshine. The eastern counties will be cloudy with clearing near sunset.

Saturday Night: The sky becomes mostly clear during the evening and will remain that way through the rest of the night. It is colder with lows in the teens by morning. The wind is light from the southwest.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a warmer as temperatures reach the upper 30s. The wind is light from the west. This will feel like a nice December day.

Sunday Night: There is a chance of light snow showers to quickly move across the area Sunday night. A dusting of snow possible by Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s.