Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s biggest restaurant, forced to close due to the pandemic, has opened its doors to homeless people. Starting this week, the Hofbraeu Berlin offers free meals, a place to warm up and counseling for up to 150 homeless people per day. Several thousand homeless people live in the German capital and they are struggling even more than before the outbreak of the pandemic. There are fewer places in shelters because of distancing and hygiene measures, and less money to be made panhandling or collecting bottles for recycling because there are simply fewer people outside.