Prosecutor: Autism didn’t make Toronto van attacker kill 10

TORONTO (AP) — The prosecution at the trial of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack says Alek Minassian was a mass murderer who happened to have autism spectrum disorder. Prosecutor Joe Callaghan says in closing arguments that the disorder did not make Minassian carry out the 2018 attack. Rather, Callaghan argues, Minassian knew what he was doing was wrong. Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. His lawyer argues he is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.