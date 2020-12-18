Police: Arrest made in a fire that killed NYC subway driver

NEW YORK (AP) -- A man suspected of setting a train fire that killed a New York City subway driver in March has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police said Friday that detectives linked 50-year-old Nathaniel Avinger to the fatal blaze after he was arrested Wednesday for allegedly groping a transit worker in Brooklyn.

Avinger remained in police custody Friday while awaiting arraignment in Manhattan on the murder charge. Online court records didn't list an attorney representing Avinger in that matter.

A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer in another pending case. New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said in a statement that March 27 "was one of the darkest, most painful days in New York City Transit history."