Pedestrian seriously injured in Cedar Rapids accident Friday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman is reported to be seriously injured after a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to the Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Center in the 2600 block of Williams Blvd SW. just after 6 a.m. and found one female pedestrian seriously injured due to the accident.

Emergency responders provided medical care for the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to a release from CRPD.

No other information is being released at this time, and the case is still under investigation.