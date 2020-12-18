Moderna vaccine brings hope to smaller Eastern Iowa hospitals

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- Amid the hope induced images of Waterloo health care workers getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, it is a different story at smaller Eastern Iowa hospitals.

They were stuck in limbo, awaiting the thumbs up from the FDA on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The agency gave the green light on Friday evening.

"We are waiting on the edge of our seat," Waverly Health Center Pharmacy Manager Alicia Jahnke said.

The Pfizer vaccine was not an option for smaller hospitals like Waverly Health Center or Buchanan County Health. Neither hospital has the special, ultra-cold freezers needed to keep the vaccine cold.

The Moderna vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage.

While they waited for the FDA to approve the vaccine, both hospitals are fine-tuning their distribution plans.

"Our nursing staff respiratory therapists, pharmacists, everyone that has patient contact will be first on the list," Jahnke said. "Once we get them vaccinated, then we'll work to our other staff members that assist those others doing their job."

Buchanan County Health Center CEO Steve Slessor said he is planning a vaccine clinic for December 28 and 29, but staff will begin administering the vaccine when it arrives.

"If we do receive the vaccine sometime over the Christmas week, we intend to be able to vaccinate our long term care residents during that week," he said.

After that, they'll use a tiered system focused on staff in higher-risk clinical areas like the emergency department.

The Iowa Department of Health expects to receive 56,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. The vaccine shipments are expected to arrive at hospitals on Monday or Tuesday.

"We'll put the final touches on our plan once we get the specific information about the Moderna vaccine," Jahnke said. "That will tell us exactly how we need to administer it, what the stability and the storage conditions are after we receive the vaccine, how quickly we have to give the vaccine after we open it."

Both hospitals have plans to track and follow up with employees who get vaccinated to make sure they get their second shot. Moderna's shots are spaced 28 days apart.

Neither hospital knows for sure how many doses they will get.

According to IDPH officials, the state is receiving nearly 20 percent fewer vaccine doses than anticipated. The state originally expected to receive 172,000 doses this month. Now that number is 138,000.

"We're gonna have to wait and see how many doses we will be getting," Slosser said. "We're hopeful that we'll be able to vaccinate everybody in our organization if we get enough vaccines, but we have a method of tiering that out depending upon the actual number of vaccines that we get."

Regardless of how many doses or when it arrives, health care workers are ready. It has been a long nine months.

"It's like nothing we've seen before, and there has been a lot of ups and downs," Jahnke said. "But this vaccine gives us a lot of hope."

Hope for a future where we can get back to normal and put the pandemic behind us.

"You start thinking about when was the last time you saw somebody smile because everyone's wearing a mask," Jahnke said.