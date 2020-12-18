Kosovo veteran calls prosecution ‘biased’ at special court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The deputy head of an association of Kosovo war veterans has called prosecutors who charged him with offenses including intimidating potential witnesses “selective, political and biased,” during a hearing at a war crimes court. Nasim Haradinaj declined to enter a plea to the charges during his appearance Friday at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. The leader of the association, Hysni Gucati, is scheduled to appear before a pre-trial judge later Friday. They both have been indicted on allegations of endangering potential witnesses in war crimes cases by releasing their names publicly.