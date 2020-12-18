Kosovo: Man convicted of threating ambassador over retweet

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has sentenced an ethnic Albanian man to 18 months in prison on terror charges for threatening the country’s ambassador to France. The Pristina court found the man guilty of writing threatening words about Ambassador Qendrim Gashi on social media after the diplomat re-posted a French newspaper article that included caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad originally published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. Friday’s verdict said that the man posted Oct. 19 on his Facebook page “calls with threatening content against the ambassador.” Gashi had retweeted without comment a Le Figaro article about a French schoolteacher who was beheaded in suburban Paris in October after showing the Charlie Hebdo caricatures in class.