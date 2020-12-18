Holiday shopping is in full swing, but stores are preparing for the final dash this weekend

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 150 million Americans plan to shop this Saturday alone, despite the pandemic.

That's a slight increase from the roughly 148 million that shopped on the same day last year.

Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have said they'll continue to enforce social distancing and capacity limits that are already in place.

The retailers are encouraging customers to take advantage of curbside pickup services.

According to the National Small Business Association, the last-minute surge could be a boom for small business owners, who have struggled to compete with e-commerce giants like Amazon.